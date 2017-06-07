Bomb threat forces medical center evacuation in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Sumner Regional Medical Center was evacuated Wednesday night due to a bomb threat.

According to Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath, the center was evacuated around 6:00 p.m.

More than 30 people, including patients and staff, were evacuated.

As of 10:15 p.m. the scene has yet to be cleared. Heath said authorities are using a bomb-sniffing dog to go through the hospital.

Heath expects the scene to be cleared some time between 11:15-11:30 p.m.

At this time no arrests have been made.

