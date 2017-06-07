Body cameras capture Ohio shootout

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT/NBC News) – Police in Green Township, Ohio have released body camera and dashcam footage showing a dramatic gun battle and five-hour standoff that took place over the weekend.

It began with a report of gunfire early Sunday morning.

In the videos, officers can be seen coming under fire as soon as they arrive at the scene. From their defensive posture, they are able to contain the suspect and suppress additional fire.

As he watches the video replay of the dramatic emergency call, Green Township Police Chief Jim Vetter is filled with pride.

“You’re thankful that no one was hurt in a situation like this. The officers performed exactly as they were trained and I couldn’t be any prouder of them,” Vetter said.