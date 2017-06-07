Andover police: 20 break-ins stem from unlocked car doors

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover police said that 20 cars in the Green Valley area had numerous items stolen from them.

It happened late Tuesday and early Wednesday when a suspect or suspects entered unlocked vehicles at 20 different homes.

Among the items taken were a set of golf clubs, some gift cards, and various small items including loose change.

Several fingerprints have been collected, and at least one individual was caught on a residential camera.

Detectives were called out to the scene and are currently following up on the evidence.

Anyone having information about these vehicle break-ins are asked to call the Andover Police Department at 316-733-5177.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s