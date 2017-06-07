Andover police: 20 break-ins stem from unlocked car doors

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover police said that 20 cars in the Green Valley area had numerous items stolen from them.

It happened late Tuesday and early Wednesday when a suspect or suspects entered unlocked vehicles at 20 different homes.

Among the items taken were a set of golf clubs, some gift cards, and various small items including loose change.

Several fingerprints have been collected, and at least one individual was caught on a residential camera.

Detectives were called out to the scene and are currently following up on the evidence.

Anyone having information about these vehicle break-ins are asked to call the Andover Police Department at 316-733-5177.

