6-year-old missing in Newton has been found

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: According to Newton Police Department, Milen Olsen has been found.

The Newton Police Department is looking for 6-year-old Milen Olsen. He was last seen chasing two dogs near SE 5th and Kansas.

He is wearing blue and black pajama pants and a long-sleeve shirt with Minions cartoon characters on it.

The police are asking everyone to step outside your home and see who your children are playing with.

If you see Milen, please call 911.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.