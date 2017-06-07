6-year-old missing in Newton has been found

6-year-old Milen Olsen went missing in Newton Wednesday.

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: According to Newton Police Department, Milen Olsen has been found.

The Newton Police Department is looking for 6-year-old Milen Olsen. He was last seen chasing two dogs near SE 5th and Kansas.

He is wearing blue and black pajama pants and a long-sleeve shirt with Minions cartoon characters on it.

The police are asking everyone to step outside your home and see who your children are playing with.

If you see Milen, please call 911.

