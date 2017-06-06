Wichita Workcamp celebrates 10 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of teens have stormed Wichita to work for FREE for ten years in a row.

Wichita Workcamp is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week. The event runs from June 5-9.

150 teenagers, college students and adult sponsors from across the nation, plus dozens of local volunteers, gather in Wichita. They will serve the community with various service projects, including scraping, caulking and painting homes for 15 families in need.

Wichitans will benefit by saving tax dollars and enjoy a beautified metro area because of graffiti removal for the city of Wichita.

Each volunteer pays a fee to participate; this helps cover the cost of the supplies and enables the group to provide these services free of charge.

The 2017 Wichita Workcamp theme is “REVIVE” and it is sponsored by Wichita area churches of Christ. Each evening the teens will hear from guest speaker Alex Flood of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The service projects include:

15 homes – various sites in the metro area to scrape/caulk/paint houses

graffiti removal – partner with the city of Wichita to paint over graffiti

Carpenter Place Children’s Home – scrape/caulk/paint

The schedule for the program is as follows from Tuesday to Friday:

work/painting 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

afternoon recreation – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Dinner 6:00 p.m.

Devotional, singing, and guest speaker at 7:00 p.m.

Business sponsors for the event include:

Leekers Family Foods

Chick-fil-A

Sutherland’s (21st and Amidon)

Kucharo Sound

MC2 Imaging

York College

RedGuard

Northside Church of Christ hosts Wichita Workcamp with help from the following churches:

Central Church of Christ (Topeka)

Dodge City Church of Christ (Dodge City)

Memorial Road Church of Christ (Edmond, Okla.)

Pratt Church of Christ (Pratt)

For more information, visit www.wichitaworkcamp.org

