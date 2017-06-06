Video captures McDonald’s customer attacking employee over chicken sandwich

Published:

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC) – An enraged customer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Iowa fought with employees because she said it was taking too long to get her order, and it was all caught on video.

A person at the drive-thru window shot this Saturday night showing an angry woman yelling and throwing food at a manager then crawling over the counter hitting an employee.

Police say the woman was with two other men who had ordered chicken sandwiches, and when the food didn’t come fast enough, the hollering started.

They wanted their food or money back. When the manager gave her a sandwich, she threw it in her face. Witnesses say they were intoxicated when they came into the restaurant.

When the fight ends, the woman and the two men leave. Police say they’re still searching for the woman.

