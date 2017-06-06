USD 259 moves up start times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If your kids go to school in USD 259, you will have to take them to school earlier this school year.

On Monday night, the Wichita school board voted 4-0 to change the school start times to 10 minutes earlier than what they are currently.

Board members say they got a lot of feedback from elementary school parents, who were concerned that their kids were getting out close to rush hour.

While some parents are frustrated with having to get up earlier, many are fine with it.

“The kids don’t have any problem getting up to do it so I don’t see what the problem would be,” said Judy Nelson, USD 259 grandparent.

If your child currently goes to school from 7 a.m. – 2:40 p.m., next year it will be 6:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If they go from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., that will change to 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and, if they go to school from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., next year they will go from 8:50 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

