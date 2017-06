MILAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Sumner County officials tell KSN News that US-160 is closed near Milan due to an overturned tanker.

There was a two vehicle accident, and the tanker overturned. The tank was carrying ethanol and is leaking.

No injuries are reported. Kansas Highway Patrol officials are heading to the scene.

