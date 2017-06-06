Sentencing delayed for Lawrence man who killed grandmother

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The sentencing for a Lawrence man who stabbed his grandmother to death has been delayed while he awaits an evaluation at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

Eighteen-year-old Jaered Long’s plea agreement in April required that he undergo the evaluation to determine where he would serve his sentence for killing 67-year-old grandmother, Deborah Bretthauer in 2015. The evaluation has not yet occurred.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports (http://bit.ly/2r22QGf ) Long’s attorneys withdrew from his defense Monday because of a potential conflict of interest.

Long pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder in Bretthauer’s death. She was found dead from dozens of stab wounds at the Lawrence home she shared with Long. He was 16 at the time but was scheduled to be tried as an adult before he accepted the plea agreement.