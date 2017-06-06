Police: Friends filmed Missouri man dragging kitten to death

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) – Two 18-year-old Missouri men are accused of tying a kitten to a car’s bumper and dragging it to its death, then posting video online showing people “laughing as the cat tossed and turned” behind the vehicle.

Jordan Hall was charged Tuesday and Kyle Williams on Sunday with animal abuse and armed criminal action. The prosecutor didn’t immediately respond to messages about whether they have attorneys.

The probable cause statement says laughter and somebody saying “this will be funny” can be heard as Williams ties the “scared” cat to the bumper. The statement says the cat was dragged last week until it “could not run anymore.”

Hall has been identified as the driver. He told authorities he knew it was “not right.” Police say Williams posted the video on Facebook.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.