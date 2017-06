WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jerome Cottner stops by to tell us about a great event that honors the people who risk their lives to keep us safe.

The Memorial Ruck will take place Saturday, June 17 at All-Star Sports West. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event brings awareness and education to PTSD. Donations will go to research in that field.

