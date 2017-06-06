Lawmakers override Gov. Brownback’s veto on tax bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lawmakers have just voted to override Governor Brownback’s veto of a tax bill that would fix the state’s budget shortfall.

Within the last ten minutes the House just overrode Governor Sam Brownback’s veto.

The House needed 84 votes and they got 84 votes in a final passing vote.

This means the governor veto is overridden and we have a new tax plan that could balance our budget.

It was the same on the Senate side an hour and a half ago where senators got an override by just one vote.

Several senators tell KSN that this gets rid of the tax breaks from 2012 which is considered a key element by key lawmakers that we’ve had a lengthy budget deficit. Both House and Senate members say they were watching to see what the other chamber would do. They knew the vote would be close.

“I think there’s the mindset that if we didn’t and if the House doesn’t, you know we are going to be here for a very long time,” said Senator Lynn Rogers. “We need to go home, we need to be finished.”

When asked if lawmakers were just simply wearing down, Rogers said, “I don’t think they’re wearing down, I think they’re just realizing that we should have done this quite a long time ago, you know we’ve had several opportunities.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.