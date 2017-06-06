KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, June 6, 2017

7:00AM Not a bad looking day today and if you are planning a trip down to Riverfest, I wouldn’t cancel it but there could be some stray storms near by late in the afternoon. Download the KSN StormTracker 3 Everywhere app to see what’s coming your way. ksn.com/weather

6:00AM A great looking sunrise to get your Tuesday started!!

5:00AM It’s another warm and humid start to the day. Radar is pretty quiet at this hour. We had a few showers earlier in NC KS but those have dissipated… Your radar is always live and local at ksn.com/weather