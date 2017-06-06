KBI investigating shooting in Quinter

QUINTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating a shooting at a Quinter motel. It happened overnight.

The KBI is assisting the Gove County Sheriff’s office. The Kansas Highway Patrol bomb squad also responded due to some potential explosives discovered during the investigation.

More information on the shooting will be released later today.

