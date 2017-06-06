KBI investigating homicide in Gove County

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Gove County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning with the investigation of a suspected homicide which occurred in Quinter.

Preliminary information indicates that a dispute between two men happened just before 1:00 a.m. in a motel room at the 1st Inn in Quinter.

During the altercation James “Dalton” Brown, 24, of Hoxie, received multiple stab wounds. EMS responded and transported Brown to the Gove County Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. Jordyn O’Neal, 23, of Quinter was also injured in the incident. O’Neal was transported to Via Christi Hospital Saint Francis in Wichita with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Authorities began looking for Anthony Turner, 24, of Park, who was believed to be the second male involved in the motel dispute. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Turner was located and arrested by the Gove County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol at a residence on the north side of Quinter.

Shortly after, Turner was taken to the Gove County Medical Center to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound which he sustained during the altercation at the motel. When released from the hospital, he was booked into the Trego County Jail for first degree murder.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Quinter Police Department assisted in the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.

