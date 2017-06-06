Kansas Senate votes to override veto of bill that would increase income taxes

FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks to reporters during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Brownback promised early Tuesday, June 6, to veto an income tax increase approved by the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature to fix the cash-strapped state’s budget and meet a court mandate on funding for public schools. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Republican-controlled Kansas Senate has voted to override GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would increase income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The vote Tuesday evening in the Senate was 27-13, exactly the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the conservative governor’s action.

The Senate’s action sends the bill to the House for a vote. If supporters of the plan muster a two-thirds majority there, the tax increases would take effect in July.

The bill would have raised $1.2 billion over two years by repealing or rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

