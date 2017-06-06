Eastern Kansas teen injured in accidental shooting dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an eastern Kansas teen who was critically injured in an accidental shooting last week has died.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Lt. Colleen Stuart identified the victim as 16-year-old Angel Quinones.

Quinones was taken to a local hospital Wednesday night in a private vehicle. Police officers who arrived at the hospital found him with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police investigated the shooting scene in central Topeka and found that the shooting was accidental.

Topeka Unified School District 501 spokeswoman Misty Kruger says Quinones wasn’t enrolled in any of the district’s schools.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.