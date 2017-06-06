Deputies issue 107 seat belt violations during enforcement period

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Click it or Ticket Enforcement period ended June 4th and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies issued the following citations during the entire enforcement period:

178 vehicles were stopped

107 seat belt citations issued for violations for persons 18 years or older

1 child restraint violation was issued

1 citation for texting while driving

16 citations for speeding

