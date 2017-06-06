Deputies issue 107 seat belt violations during enforcement period

By Published:

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Click it or Ticket Enforcement period ended June 4th and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies issued the following citations during the entire enforcement period:

  • 178 vehicles were stopped
  • 107 seat belt citations issued for violations for persons 18 years or older
  • 1 child restraint violation was issued
  • 1 citation for texting while driving
  • 16 citations for speeding

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s