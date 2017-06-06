Caught on camera: Man arrested after hiding 15 bottles of oil during theft

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – An accused thief stretched his jeans to the limit at a Florida convenience store jamming 15 bottles of motor oil and an assortment of DVD’s down his pants and it was caught on video.

Security video allegedly shows William Jason Hall walking into the 7-11 store in Lakeland and later waddle out the door holding onto his pants to keep them from falling.

A detective in an unmarked patrol car was sitting outside watching the whole thing through the front window.

The detective escorted Hall back into the store where he proceeded to unload his treasure trove of oil and movies from his pants.

It included 15 bottles of Pennzoil and 30 DVDs.