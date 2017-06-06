Caught on camera: Man arrested after hiding 15 bottles of oil during theft

NBC News Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – An accused thief stretched his jeans to the limit at a Florida convenience store jamming 15 bottles of motor oil and an assortment of DVD’s down his pants and it was caught on video.

Security video allegedly shows William Jason Hall walking into the 7-11 store in Lakeland and later waddle out the door holding onto his pants to keep them from falling.

A detective in an unmarked patrol car was sitting outside watching the whole thing through the front window.

The detective escorted Hall back into the store where he proceeded to unload his treasure trove of oil and movies from his pants.

It included 15 bottles of Pennzoil and 30 DVDs.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s