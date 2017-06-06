Authorities investigating body found in rural Saline County

By Published:

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a body that was found on the North side of East North Street Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m.

Authorities said a white male in his late 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene by Salina EMS.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Authorities are asking witnesses of any suspicious activity in the area in the last 24 hours or if you may have information in reference to this incident please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s