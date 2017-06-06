Authorities investigating body found in rural Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a body that was found on the North side of East North Street Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m.

Authorities said a white male in his late 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene by Salina EMS.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Authorities are asking witnesses of any suspicious activity in the area in the last 24 hours or if you may have information in reference to this incident please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME.