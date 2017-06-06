911, lemonade emergency! Officers visit 3-year-old wannabe cop’s stand

By Published: Updated:
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 photo, Hannah Pasley, an aspiring cop, poses for a photo at her lemonade stand in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Star reported that Pasley set up her lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand — wearing police coat and hat — that afternoon. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of thirsty police officers responded to an “emergency” call to visit a lemonade stand run by a 3-year-old aspiring cop in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qP4nQG ) reports that Hannah Pasley set up her lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand — wearing police coat and hat — that afternoon.

When the flow of customers thinned, Hannah’s aunt, Ashly Rooks, and her friend Sierra Moore took to Facebook to encourage officers to visit.

Rooks says the street was soon packed with squad cars. Moore says “50 plus” officers responded, and a police helicopter buzzed overhead.

They gave Hannah a Kansas City Police Department patch and a Clay County Junior Deputy badge.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s