Woman bludgeoned to death and house set on fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released more details in a murder investigation and house fire. The investigation prompted police to put out an Amber Alert for three children. It all started Friday afternoon in the 300 block of North Ash.

Though police have yet to confirm the identity of the woman, family and friends identify her as Reyona Caldwell. She was found in the basement of the home.

“The female had been bludgeoned, and then, a fire was set intentionally in the home,” said Lt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Wichita police determined that the suspect was 29-year-old Dane A. Wright. They also determined three children, ages 11, 5, and 2, were in trouble.

“The KBI was contacted because the children were in danger. Collectively, between the two (KBI and Wichita Police Department) we issued an Amber Alert,” said Stephens.

Officers later found the children in a motel on South Broadway Friday night. They were not injured and were taken into protective custody.

Wright was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and child endangerment.

