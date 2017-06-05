Wife swap: Leah Remini joins Kevin James on ‘Kevin Can Wait’

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin James is getting back together with former TV wife Leah Remini on his CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait.”

Remini played James’ character’s wife on “The King of Queens,” which ran on CBS for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. Remini has confirmed reports that she would be joining the cast of “Kevin Can Wait” for its second season, writing on social media, “dreams do come true.”

Erinn Hayes, who played James’ character’s wife in the first season of “Kevin Can Wait,” says she won’t be back for season two. She calls the decision “very sad.”

CBS didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday.