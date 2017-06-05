Wiener dog freed from tree

SALEM, Ky. (WLEX/NBC News) – A curious dachshund is back home after finding himself stuck inside a tree.

Rocco the dachshund was found trapped in the tree near his Salem, Kentucky home, with his head poking through a small knothole.

Two off-duty Kentucky State troopers found the wiener dog after hearing him barking.

With the the help of the Salem Fire Department they were able to cut a hole in the tree and free him.

“Thankfully, he didn’t dehydrate to death. He was really thin when they brought him in,” said Tammy Reed, Rocco’s owner.