Wichita police reports 8 arrests at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they made eight arrests at Wichita Riverfest so far this week.

According to police, one person was arrested for obstructing legal process, one for battery of a law enforcement officer, three for warrant violations, and three for disorderly conduct fighting.

The latest arrest happened Tuesday night. The other seven arrests happened over opening weekend.

