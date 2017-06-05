Wichita police reports 7 arrests at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they made seven arrests at Wichita Riverfest during opening weekend. The arrests happened Friday through Sunday.

According to police, one person was arrested for obstructing legal process, one for battery of a law enforcement officer, two for warrant violations, and three for disorderly conduct fighting.

