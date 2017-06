WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child is in critical condition after having been left in a hot car Monday afternoon. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor told KSN firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of S. Belmont shortly before 6 p.m. Belmont is south of E. Douglas and west of S. Oliver.

Details of the incident are not known at this time.

KSN will update this story on KSN.com and in KSN News at 10 as more information becomes available.