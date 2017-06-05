USD 259 hosts job fair to recruit teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 259 officials said nearly 100 candidates showed up to Monday’s job fair.

Michelle Langehennig, ‎Manager of Recruitment and Staffing at Wichita Public Schools, told KSN there is a spot for every qualified person

“We have 129 vacancies that we’re looking to fill and today. We have 70 applicants here with us, and several of our schools represented so we’re very excited.”

And those walking through the doors had a chance to not only to be interviewed but to be hired.

“The interview process was very quick and very fun to go through,” said Todd Hawkins, special education teacher.

Even some Wichita State University students were out searching for a position.

“I’m looking for a job this coming semester to be a math tutor at any of the middle or high schools in Wichita,” said Taylor Cook, WSU student.

Job interviewers said they’re looking for people who can make an impact in their classrooms and communities

“We’re looking at differences they’ve made in lives of kids. Their experiences working with kids in different situations, how they collaborate with other team members because teaching is a challenging job, and it’s a job that we want to do together to make a difference in the lives of kids,” said Shawn Springer, Wichita teacher.

Challenges that many future educators are well aware of.

“The state education has been getting less funding and so teachers naturally aren’t getting paid more,” added Cook.

“There is a decreasing pool of teachers across the nation, and we’re seeing that here in Wichita as well. I think there are various reasons; I think education right now in Kansas in challenging,” added Langehennig.

KSN News is told that 30 people were hired during the Monday’s job fair. They will start this fall.

RELATED LINK | Career Opportunities – Wichita Public Schools

