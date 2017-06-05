Riverfest events continue tonight with Gospelfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest continues this week with events for all ages and interests, which are included with a $10 admission button for adults or $5 button for kids ages 6 to 12. Over the weekend, the festival attracted 150,000 fans according to organizers. Many participated in the parade, Twilight Pops Concert, Textron Fireworks, and the Flaming Lips.

EVENTS FOR MONDAY, June 5:

Kids Day: Programming designed to make an outing for children easier with scheduling during less hectic festival days, including games and entertainment at Cox Kids Corner, sponsored by Star Lumber.

Wichita Children’s Theatre Presents Three Billy Goats Gruff, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Century II – Mary Jane Teall Theatre

Kids Karaoke Party, 3-5 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage

Ground Level, 5:30 p.m. at the Wichita Boathouse.

Gospelfest featuring Jonathon Nelson begins at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by a Citywide Choir at Kennedy Plaza Stage, sponsored by Spirit Aerosystems, Westar Energy, Cox Business and UCI.

ICT Band Showcase, 6–9 p.m., RedGuard Stage

EVENTS FOR TUESDAY, June 6

Kids Day: Programming designed to make an outing for children easier with scheduling during less hectic festival days, including games and entertainment at Cox Kids Corner, sponsored by Star Lumber.

Wichita Children’s Theatre Presents Three Billy Goats Gruff, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Century II – Mary Jane Teall Theatr

Teens Got Talent Contest, with open auditions from 2-4 p.m. and finals from 8:15-10 p.m. on the RedGuard Stage

Kids Dance Party, 4-5 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage

Don’t Let Them Get in Your Head Concert with Jenny Wood and Friends, 5-8 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage.

Festival of Broadway, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza Stage

Riverfest’s events and attractions are outlined on wichitariverfest.com.

