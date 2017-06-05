Riverfest events continue tonight with Gospelfest

Riverfest 2017 (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest continues this week with events for all ages and interests, which are included with a $10 admission button for adults or $5 button for kids ages 6 to 12. Over the weekend, the festival attracted 150,000 fans according to organizers. Many participated in the parade, Twilight Pops Concert, Textron Fireworks, and the Flaming Lips.

EVENTS FOR MONDAY, June 5:

  • Kids Day: Programming designed to make an outing for children easier with scheduling during less hectic festival days, including games and entertainment at Cox Kids Corner, sponsored by Star Lumber.
  • Wichita Children’s Theatre Presents Three Billy Goats Gruff, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Century II – Mary Jane Teall Theatre
  • Kids Karaoke Party, 3-5 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage
  • Ground Level, 5:30 p.m. at the Wichita Boathouse.
  • Gospelfest featuring Jonathon Nelson begins at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by a Citywide Choir at Kennedy Plaza Stage, sponsored by Spirit Aerosystems, Westar Energy, Cox Business and UCI.
  • ICT Band Showcase, 6–9 p.m., RedGuard Stage

EVENTS FOR TUESDAY, June 6

  • Kids Day: Programming designed to make an outing for children easier with scheduling during less hectic festival days, including games and entertainment at Cox Kids Corner, sponsored by Star Lumber.
  • Wichita Children’s Theatre Presents Three Billy Goats Gruff, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Century II – Mary Jane Teall Theatr
  • Teens Got Talent Contest, with open auditions from 2-4 p.m. and finals from 8:15-10 p.m. on the RedGuard Stage
  • Kids Dance Party, 4-5 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage
  • Don’t Let Them Get in Your Head Concert with Jenny Wood and Friends, 5-8 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage.
  • Festival of Broadway, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza Stage

Riverfest’s events and attractions are outlined on wichitariverfest.com.

