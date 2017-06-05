White House says Trump won’t block Comey testimony

James Comey
FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the president’s power to invoke privilege is “well-established.” However, she says Trump will not take that step in order to ensure a “swift and thorough examination of the facts” related to Comey’s firing and the multiple investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

