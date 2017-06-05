Oklahoma, Arkansas gas prices among the lowest in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Motorists in Oklahoma and Arkansas are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

AAA said Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.09 in Oklahoma – lowest in the seven-state region and tied for second lowest in the U.S. Average gas prices in Mississippi and Alabama are also $2.09, and South Carolina has the lowest price in the nation at $2.03 per gallon.

AAA says gas prices in Arkansas average $2.12 a gallon, tying it with Missouri for the sixth lowest gas price.

Nationally, the price of gasoline increased one cent to $2.38 from last week, but pump prices in 30 states fell as much as four cents. AAA says the decline in gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend.