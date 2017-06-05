McPherson Plant Evacuated Early Monday Morning

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pfizer plant in McPherson was evacuated early Monday morning. A represented at the plant would not give the reason for the evacuation. He tells KSN, the plant plans to reopen at 9AM on Monday, however employees are recommended to call the plant before reporting to work.
