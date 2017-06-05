Marshall isn’t convinced of climate change

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Congressman Roger Marshall expressed his support for the US pulling out of the Paris climate accord. The global effort allows each country to voluntarily set their own goals for combating climate change.

It’s a deal that Marshall says would kill jobs and raise the price of energy, and he’s not convinced that its mission of fighting climate change is worth it.

“I’m not sure that there is even climate change,” said Marshall. “I think it’s something that we should continue to study and make sure our ecology continues to improve.”

According to NASA, 97 percent of climate scientists believe not only in global climate change, but that the change is most likely due to human activity.

Still, the congressman has his doubts.

“It seems like every other week I see something new causing cancer and finding out later that it’s not true, so I’ve learned that you can never focus on just one study.”