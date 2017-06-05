Marshall isn’t convinced of climate change

By Published:
Congressman Roger Marshall

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Congressman Roger Marshall expressed his support for the US pulling out of the Paris climate accord. The global effort allows each country to voluntarily set their own goals for combating climate change.

It’s a deal that Marshall says would kill jobs and raise the price of energy, and he’s not convinced that its mission of fighting climate change is worth it.

“I’m not sure that there is even climate change,” said Marshall. “I think it’s something that we should continue to study and make sure our ecology continues to improve.”

According to NASA, 97 percent of climate scientists believe not only in global climate change, but that the change is most likely due to human activity.

Still, the congressman has his doubts.

“It seems like every other week I see something new causing cancer and finding out later that it’s not true, so I’ve learned that you can never focus on just one study.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s