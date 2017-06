WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Expect a delay on your commute home in west Wichita.

Authorities said a cattle truck jackknifed from the southbound I-235 ramp to eastbound Kellogg.

Traffic heading eastbound on Kellogg is backed up all the way to Ridge Road.

