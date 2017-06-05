‘God Squad’ continues to help strengthen bond between community and police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) It has been almost a year since a group of faith based leaders came together to form the God Squad.

Their purpose, to help strengthen the bond between the community and law enforcement.

Tonight, they hoped to do just that at Riverfest.

Members of the God Squad, as well as the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office set up shop at Riverfest.

The hope was to interact with those who came out for Gospelfest, the main event at Riverfest on Monday.

Pastor Roosevelt DeShazer is the leader of Wichita’s God Squad.

Pastor DeShazer says this was a chance to make people aware of the God Squad, who might not know what they do.

“This is our opportunity to let the city know the collaboration between law enforcement and the God Squad, really law enforcement and the community,” said Pastor DeShazer.

Pastor DeShazer says in the past year, he feels the God Squad has been making an impact in the community.

“I think so because we’ve gotten calls from the community, as well as calls from WPD,” said Pastor DeShazer.

The God Squad and law enforcement’s efforts to strengthen the bond between community and police hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Chuck Grier with UCI, an industrial contracting business Wichita, helped sponsor Gospefest this year.

Grier felt it was important to have both law enforcement and the God Squad there.

“I know they are doing good for the community, especially with their communications throughout the community with law enforcement,” said Grier.

As for those with the God Squad, like DeShazer, he stressed an important message about what he hopes people will understand about the God Squad’s purpose.

“That the God Squad’s main duty is to keep the Wichita Police Department accountable for their actions, but also the community,” said Pastor DeShazer.