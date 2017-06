Boys and girls ages 7-16 packed Koch Arena today for day one of the 2017 Gregg Marshall Shocker Basketball Day Camp. Campers are coached by Wichita State coaches and players such as seniors Conner Frankamp and Rashard Kelly.

It’s a great opportunity for kids of all skill levels to learn the basics of the game, but the campers aren’t the only ones that are learning! The first session of this camp runs through June 8. For more information, head to Wichita State Athletics.