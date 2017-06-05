Boeing B-17 “Flying Fortress” takes flight over Wichita

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, "Madras Maiden". (KSN photo / Raoul Cortez)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Boeing B-17, “Madras Maiden”, was in Wichita Monday to promote it’s upcoming weekend appearance.

The Liberty Foundation flies the plane around the country to honor World War II veterans and generate support to keep the aging aircraft flying. KSN photojournalist, Raoul Cortez, took a preview flight Monday.

The public is invited to visit Jabara Airport this weekend, June 10-11th, to see the plane. The Liberty Foundation will also be offering flights in the plane. The “flight experience” takes 45 minutes with approximately 30 minutes in flight. The B-17 flights are $410 for Liberty Fondation members and $450 for non-members, though you can become a member for $40 and get the reduced price.

Crews said the cost of the flight helps keep the plane flying. A Flying Fortres costs over $5,000 per flight hour, according to the Liberty Foundation which reports that they spend over $1.5 million annually to keep the plane out on tour.

For more information about the Liberty Foundation, visit their website at libertyfoundation.org. You can call 918-340-0243 to book a flight.

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, “Madras Maiden” nose art. (KSN photo / Raoul Cortez)

 

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, “Madras Maiden” radial engine. (KSN photo / Raoul Cortez)

