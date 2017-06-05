78-year-old kayaker found dead at Kansas reservoir

By Published: Updated:
(KSN File Photo)

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 78-year-old kayaker has been found dead at a Kansas reservoir.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a news release that the body of Dan Mehringer was discovered near the kayak around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Banner Creek Reservoir west of Holton. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Holton man was wearing a life jacket.

A county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Mehringer’s body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Morse says Mehringer “is remembered as a kind and caring person, who helped others and always had something positive to say.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s