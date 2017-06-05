2017 Heart Walk and F.A.S.T. 5K

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

Survivors of heart disease come in all sizes and ages. KSN’s Katie Taube and Mark Davidson, along with some young survivors are inviting you to this year’s American Heart Association Heart Walk & F.A.S.T. 5K.

You can help us fight heart disease and stroke by coming out to Wichita State University on June 17th. Start a team with your friends, family and coworkers and make a difference in the lives of others.

Join the fun June 17 at 8:00 a.m. at Wichita State University.

For more information, or to register your team, visit WichitaHeartWalk.org.

