Wichita’s finest match up for an egg toss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Day three of Riverfest is here and there are several festivities for locals to get into; like the sought out celebrity egg toss. Some of Wichita’s leaders like Chief Ramsey, Sheriff Jeff Easter, district commissions and other community leaders got together today for a friendly game of “Don’t Drop The Egg” where they had one chance to keep their egg in tact.

The first toss took 2 teams out but this years competitors proved to be solid, throwing their eggs up to 20 yards. However, only one team claimed the prize, Sheriff Jeff Easter and District 1 commissioner Dave Unruh. These gentleman will be awarded a donation to the charity of their choice.

