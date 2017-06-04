System aims to recreate challenging mountain climbs in gym

Tommy Caldwell, Kevin Jorgeson
Tommy Caldwell, Kevin Jorgeson (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) – Researchers have come up with a system that recreates difficult stretches of mountain climbs so they can be practiced at indoor climbing gyms.

A team lead by a Dartmouth associate professor has used 3-D modeling and digital fabrication to recreate stretches of routes in New Hampshire and Utah.

The team is hoping to eventually commercialize the system so that it could be used to replicate many more routes.

Researcher Emily Whiting says the recreation helps climbers master routes they maybe can’t access in person.

Some climbers who have tried the new system say their outdoor ascents matched their experiences indoors.

But some climbers say nothing replicates the real thing.

