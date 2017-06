WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a stabbing leaves one critically injured in south Wichita.

They say it happened in the 1600 block of South Hydraulic around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say when they arrived they found one victim with stab wounds.

Through investigation, WPD learned the incident started as an argument over property.

They tell us no one has been arrested at this time but will bring a suspect in for questioning.