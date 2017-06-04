Several small earthquakes recorded across Oklahoma

By Published: Updated:

LAMONT, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a dozen small earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma during the past few days.

No injuries or damage are reported.

The largest quake recorded by the agency was magnitude 3.1 near the town of Lamont, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Other earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 2.3 to 2.8 were recorded, including two in both Douglas and Waynoka and single quakes in Edmond, Arcadia, Shamrock, Deer Creek, Byron, Stroud and Luther.

Geologists say earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest that are felt by humans.

Thousands of earthquakes have struck in Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s