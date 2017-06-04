One person is in the hospital after an injury accident in East Wichita

(Photo from Scott Dietz/KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of E. Linclon.
Police blocked traffic on Lincoln between S. Broadview Dr. and S. Bluff St. while fire and tow truck crews worked the scene.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

