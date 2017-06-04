More construction for I-135 starts Monday

By Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Department of Transportation project repairing the bridge decks on two southbound I-135 bridges over railroad tracks south of 29th Street is set to begin on June 5.

A work zone will be created blocking the right lane and closing the 29th Street entrance ramp onto southbound I-135. Traffic on southbound I-135 will be reduced to two 10’ lanes with a reduced speed limit of 50 mph. A concrete barrier wall will be placed to create a safer work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in approximately six months. The entrance ramp from 29th Street to southbound I-135 will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Wildcat Concrete Services of Topeka is the prime contractor on the $ 1,155,626.70 project.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s