More construction for I-135 starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Department of Transportation project repairing the bridge decks on two southbound I-135 bridges over railroad tracks south of 29th Street is set to begin on June 5.

A work zone will be created blocking the right lane and closing the 29th Street entrance ramp onto southbound I-135. Traffic on southbound I-135 will be reduced to two 10’ lanes with a reduced speed limit of 50 mph. A concrete barrier wall will be placed to create a safer work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in approximately six months. The entrance ramp from 29th Street to southbound I-135 will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Wildcat Concrete Services of Topeka is the prime contractor on the $ 1,155,626.70 project.