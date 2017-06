ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Ellsworth County.

It happened just west of Marquette at K-4 and K-141. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 15-year-old Owen L. O’Dell from Lindsborg died as the pickup he was driving crossed the center line and hit another Ford pickup. O’Dell’s truck caught fire.

Three of four passengers in the other pickup were hospitalized including a four-year-old girl. A two month-old was not injured.