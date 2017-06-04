KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, June 4, 2017

Storm chances again for our Sunday Published:

1:30PM “Popcorn” showers and storms are popping up across central and southern Kansas again this afternoon. They’re generally moving northeast to southwest and may produce a brief downpour with a few rumbles of thunder. Be sure to download our free Storm Tracker 3 Everywhere App before you head out to Riverfest of anything today, that way you can track the storms on radar and be alerted if there’s lightning in the vicinity, plus I’ll send out personal forecast updates through the evening!

