Kansas lawmakers considering new plan to boost income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican legislators in Kansas have a new plan to raise income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional dollars to public schools.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton outlined the proposal Sunday during a meeting of House Republicans.

The plan would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners. It rolls back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Hineman said GOP leaders may try to put the tax plan and a measure for increasing spending on public schools into a single, big bill.

Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

