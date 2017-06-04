Friends remember victim as loving mother

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman found deceased in the basement of a house fire located in the 300 block of north Ash street will be remembered as a loving mother and for her “heart of gold”, according to family and friends.

Though police have yet to confirm the identity of the woman, family and friends identify her as Reyona Caldwell, a Wichita woman with three sons.

Her sons were the center of an Amber Alert on Friday evening when they were taken by Dane Alexander Wright before he was arrested for suspicion of murder, arson and child endangerment in south Wichita.

TeOnya Johnson went to Wichita West High School with Caldwell and set up a GoFundMe account for the boys.

“Their mom did more than take care of their needs, even with her lack in certain places. She worked real hard, she worked seven days a week. She had two jobs. She was taking care of her babies,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes people give from the heart and ensure that Caldwell’s three sons have ample opportunities as they adjust to life living with relatives now that their mother is gone.

Johnson hopes people remember Caldwell as she was before Friday’s strange events.

“Remember the boys, don’t let the memory of Reyona go without how much she loved her boys,” Johnson said.