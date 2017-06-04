Deadly head-on collision with semi

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after he crashed into a semi-truck in southeast Kansas Sunday morning.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 12:30 a.m. in Greenwood County. That’s about 80 miles east of Wichita.

The report says 59-year-old Vernon Kirkpatrick was driving east when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has not said what caused Kirkpatrick to cross the center line, but says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.